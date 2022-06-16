The current market is not a crash or correction, it’s just a turning point toward more typical, pre-pandemic levels. While the number of homes available for sale is growing and giving you more options, inventory is still low. However, both buyers and sellers should be optimistic moving forward through the year. Visit mariaraymer.com for more information.
What to expect from the housing market this summer (FCL June 16, 2022)
RE/MAX Specialist, Maria Raymer shares details on the current real estate market and what we can expect through the rest of the year.