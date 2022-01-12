According to the latest survey from the American Association of Endodontists (AAE), three in four Americans are committed to doing everything they can to preserve their natural teeth – even though more than half are not going to the dentist every six months as recommended. And oral health care is more than just vanity; it impacts overall health. Visit findmyendodontist.com for more information.
What to do if you lose a tooth (FCL Dec. 1, 2022)
More than 5 million teeth are knocked out every year. Learn what to do in the event of a knocked out tooth.