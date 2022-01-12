x
What to do if you lose a tooth (FCL Dec. 1, 2022)

More than 5 million teeth are knocked out every year. Learn what to do in the event of a knocked out tooth.

According to the latest survey from the American Association of Endodontists (AAE), three in four Americans are committed to doing everything they can to preserve their natural teeth – even though more than half are not going to the dentist every six months as recommended. And oral health care is more than just vanity; it impacts overall health. Visit findmyendodontist.com for more information.

