October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and October 13th is Metastatic Breast Cancer Day. Metastatic breast cancer – also called stage IV breast cancer – is the most advanced stage of breast cancer. It is breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other organs in the body, most often the bones, lungs, liver or brain. Learn about the two new innovative research grants. Visit komen.org/mbc for more information.
What the nonprofit, Susan G. Komen is doing to tackle the deadliest stage of breast cancer (FCL Oct. 15, 2021)
Hear what it's like living with metastatic breast cancer and learn what is needed for a better prognosis.