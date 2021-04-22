Weekend Weather Much Improved but not rain-free

Some good news in the weather forecast for real! The main front, track and timing is on our side this time around.
Most of Saturday looks dry with our main round of storms now holding off until after 9 p.m. with showers ending by dawn on Sunday. We may have a couple gusty storms in Georgia Saturday evening but this line will continue to weaken as it much south into our Florida counties.
It will be a steamy Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 80s with hazy and humid conditions. On Sunday we get a break from the humidity with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s.