Weekend Weather Much Improved but not rain-free

Finally a weekend we can get outside and enjoy the beautiful place we can call home. We only have one brief line of weakening storms late Saturday night.

Some good news in the weather forecast for real! The main front, track and timing is on our side this time around.

Most of Saturday looks dry with our main round of storms now holding off until after 9 p.m. with showers ending by dawn on Sunday. We may have a couple gusty storms in Georgia Saturday evening but this line will continue to weaken as it much south into our Florida counties.