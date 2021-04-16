Weekend weather includes a train of rain and flood threat

We have a Spring front settling across the area and as low pressures meander along it we will have occasional heavy rain at times. Saturday we wake up to some showers and storms with at least a brief break in the rain by late morning. Sunday another round of showers and thunderstorms develop with training of heavy rain and possible flooding during the afternoon.
There will be a wide range of temperatures from 60s in Georgia to well into the 70s in Putnam County.
Before all is said and done an average of 2-4" of rain is possible as this stormy pattern continues through Tuesday. A couple spots may end up with close to 6" of rain. Be safe on the roads and let nature water the lawns for free!