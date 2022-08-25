Our New South Window Solutions forecast remains busy this weekend. Hopefully we will have a few dry hours to work with on Saturday and Sunday especially earlier in the day. But do expect more rounds of heavy rain and we need to keep an eye on the rivers and creeks. Never cross water covering the roadway.
Weekend Weather: Here Comes the Rain Again (FCL Aug. 25, 2022)
The tropics are off to their slowest start in hurricane season in 30 years opening the flood gates over us here at home. Heavy rain and flooding remain a threat.