Weekend events on the First Coast! - Here's what you need to know

Are you looking forward to the weekend?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have something for everyone - Check it out!

Pete Davidson & Friends:

Pete Davidson will perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Friday, August 18. Ticket prices range from $43-$103. The comedy show is a phone free experience.

Artful Movement with Yoga 4 Change:

Find your flow in the galleries of MOCA Jacksonville on Sunday, August 20. The class is for yogis of all levels but remember to bring your own mat. The class runs from 11 AM until noon.

9 to 5 the Musical:

Go see the musical based on the hit 1980's movie about friendship and revenge at the Amelia Community Theatre!

Actors will take the stage Friday to Sunday - 18,19,20. The show has a mostly female cast and high energy numbers! Tickets for students are $15 while tickets for adults are $30. The suggested rating for the show is PG for adult topics.

