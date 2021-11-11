A highly amplified pattern across North America continues and is sending a December chill our way with temperatures dropping from highs near 70 on Saturday to only near 60 by Sunday which is about 10 degrees below where we should be. By Monday morning frosty conditions will be possible inland. Stay tuned and stay warm!
Weekend clears out and feels like Decembrrr! (FCL Nov. 11, 2021)
Last weekend was about the umbrellas and this weekend our New South Window Solutions forecast is all about finding those warmer jackets by Sunday!