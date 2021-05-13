Weather we can party in like its 1999!

This is the weekend weather we have all been asking for the last couple months. It will be pleasant for all your outdoor activities and you can enjoy refreshing breezes. Seize the sunshine and this weekend because we may not have another one this comfortable until next fall. Now we can party like it's 1999 in St. Augustine with the 90s Fest on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for highs. Don't forget the Walk for Autism on Saturday downtown at Riverfront Plaza (old Jacksonville Landing site) starts at 8 a.m. Perfect running weather with temperatures in the 60s.