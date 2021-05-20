We make it two great weather weekends in a row!

It's concert season at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and we can enjoy the great music with no rain to worry about in the forecast. We also have the big chicken run on Saturday and professional bull riding downtown! If you are hitting the beach wear your sunscreen and be careful of enhanced rip currents on Saturday. Highs of 80 at the beach to the middle 80s inland. Sunday the looks like the best fishing and beach day with a lighter wind and plenty of sunshine. Highs in the lower 80s at the beach to near 90 inland. Tropical trouble stays well out to sea and poses no threat to us here at home.