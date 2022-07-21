We Have Beautiful Sunsets To Enjoy This Weekend! (FCL July 21, 2022)

When you have no tropical threats in the forecast this time of year it is always a great forecast. Now is the time to have those windows checked or replaced at New South Window Solutions. Hurricane season is expected to ramp up in a big way by late August and September. In the meantime get ready for more great sunrises and sunsets. Saturday is our weather pick of the weekend if you like the drier and hot weather with highs in the lower to middle 90s while Sunday the thunderstorms return in the afternoon but not a washout with highs near 90. Have a wonderful weekend.