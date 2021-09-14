Because many of us are separated from loved ones right now and relying on virtual ways to connect, UnitedHealthcare collaborated with Sesame Workshop to develop downloadable resources to be shared with family and friends that offer fun ways to connect with grandparents, together or apart. Visit grandparentsday.com for more information.
Ways to stay connected with your grandparents, especially during the pandemic (FCL Sept. 14, 2021)
UnitedHealthcare has collaborated with Sesame Workshop on fun ways to celebrate grandparents.