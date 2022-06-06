Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) created Warrior Care Network® to provide lifesaving clinical mental health care for veterans managing PTSD, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and combat stress. WWP partnered with four top academic medical centers to create Warrior Care Network, then included VA in the process to ensure veterans can seamlessly transition into and out of treatment. Visit woundedwarriorproject.org for more information.
Warrior Care Network® gives hope to veterans living with PTSD (FCL June 6, 2022)
The stigma of PTSD prevents many veterans from seeking help. Learn about the resources available for those who are ready for treatment.