Vets4Vets is an organization that started under the Semper Fidelis Society. On average, 300 veterans meet up at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to offer each other support and help with the invisible wounds of war. The overall goal is for veterans to help veterans. This one common bond let's them know that they're not in this alone.
VyStar Credit Union honors and unites veterans (FCL April 28, 2021)
