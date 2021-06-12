The holiday season is here and supply chain issues are making it harder to come by discounts on electronics and other items that usually go on sale. That’s one reason travel is a trendy gift this year. The apps for Expedia and Hotels-dot-com will show you all the travel deals available. People who join their free loyalty programs see the deepest discounts. Visit vrbo.io/blackfridaytravel for more information.
VRBO Travel Deals Galore (FCL Nov. 16, 2021)
VRBO Travel Contributor, Melanie Fish shares travel deals, as well as advice on vacation planning.