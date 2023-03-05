x
Vote for the 'The Greatest Rap Crew of All Time' (FCL May 3, 2023)

In honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, BET Digital will pay homage to the greatest rap crews of all time in a multiplatform, tournament-style bracket.

32 of the most recognized rap crews (a.k.a. collectives) in hip hop history will be categorized by region (East Coast, Dirty South, Midwest, and West Coast) and will go head to head in a battle to be crowned The Greatest Rap Crew of All Time.

Each week, Hip Hop fans and creators will cast their votes for their top pick. For this one-of-a-kind digital hip hop competition, the winner is determined directly by the fans and will be announced during BET Awards weekend. 

Visit bet.com for more information.

