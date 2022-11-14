Volunteer "Puppy Raisers" needed (FCL Nov. 14, 2022)

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly-trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.
This provides a longer-term opportunity to raise a puppy, typically ranging in age from eight weeks to 16 months old. Volunteers must be able to supervise the puppy throughout the day, teaching them manners and basic skills. They’ll also be tasked with providing the puppy with age-appropriate socialization opportunities outside of the home.
Requirements to be a Puppy Raiser volunteer include:
- Be at least 18 years old *Minors are accepted with a parent as a co-applicant.
- Live within 50 miles of K9s For Warriors National Headquarters in Ponte Vedra, Fla.
- Have regular access to a car
- Attend human-only classes with K9s trainers to ensure that the dog you’re raising is trained in a manner consistent with K9s For Warriors’ program
- Attend monthly obedience classes with K9s trainers
- Provide a safe environment for respective dogs being raised
- Provide appropriate socialization opportunities (i.e. public places)
- Agree to return the dog upon request
Visit k9sforwarriors.org for more information.