Nurse Blake is a registered nurse who has become a viral sensation, creating funny content on various social media platforms. He connects with audiences by sharing his nursing journey and showing them the power they have within themselves to make positive changes in healthcare and the communities they serve. Visit nurseblake.com for tickets.
Viral sensation to perform in Jacksonville (FCL Sept. 14, 2021)
Nurse Blake: PTO Comedy Tour will be at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Sept. 24th.