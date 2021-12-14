By intermingling various Love & Hip Hop cast members this season, who may or may not know each other, along with examining iconic fractured relationships— this season’s reunion will force the cast to start living in their truths, rediscover themselves, push the envelope on pro-social discussions, and possibly find a way to reinvent themselves and their relationships with each other.
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (FCL Dec. 14, 2021)
Marcus Black and Brooke Valentine get you ready for season 2 continuing action-packed fun, revealing secrets, flings and forgiveness.
