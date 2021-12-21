VENARDOS CIRCUS Rings in the New Year in St. Augustine (FCL Dec. 21, 2021)

Kevin Venardos, founder, and producer of The Venardos Circus is excited to be on First Coast Living and back in St. Augustine. “Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that we have tried hard to reinvent for a next generation while still tugging at the nostalgia of those returning to the circus.” Go to https://www.theamp.com/events/detail/venardos-circus-1 for more information and tickets.