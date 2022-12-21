Venardos Circus Puts the Thrill Back in the Holiday Season (FCL Dec. 21, 2022)

America's circus is excited to return to St. Augustine through New Year's Day. Ringmaster and Producer, Kevin Venardos, shares how he loves bringing joy to families.

Venardos Circus proudly features its own custom-made big-top, a classic red-and-white striped tent, with an intimate feel and limited seating. The circus performers also are the crew in this traveling tour, much like the original circus tradition. There are no animals in Venardos Circus.

Parking is free. Festive preshow entertainment begins an hour prior to showtime. Concessions available when doors open. Classic circus treats like fresh popcorn, cotton candy, house-made all-natural pink lemonade, nachos, packaged candy, and more are available. The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission. Complete show schedule available at www.VenardosCircus.com.