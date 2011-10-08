Uplifting and Inspiring Coloring book for Young Black and Brown Girls (FCL May 15, 2023)

I Am: Positive Affirmations Coloring Book features positive affirmations and images of future careers that will inspire young black and brown girls. They'll learn about the possibilities of being an entrepreneur, engineer, doctor, lawyer, or teacher and will be inspired by the encouraging and uplifting affirmations. This coloring book will help any young black and brown girl understand that she can achieve whatever goals she sets for herself. With this book, she'll learn to believe in herself and be empowered by her dreams.