x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Uplifting and Inspiring Coloring book for Young Black and Brown Girls (FCL May 15, 2023)

With the book, your little girl can explore her dreams and imagination while learning the importance of believing in herself.

More Videos

I Am: Positive Affirmations Coloring Book features positive affirmations and images of future careers that will inspire young black and brown girls. They'll learn about the possibilities of being an entrepreneur, engineer, doctor, lawyer, or teacher and will be inspired by the encouraging and uplifting affirmations. This coloring book will help any young black and brown girl understand that she can achieve whatever goals she sets for herself. With this book, she'll learn to believe in herself and be empowered by her dreams.

  • Coloring book
  • 8.5x11"
  • 61 pages
  • Black and white coloring images

Click here to purchase the book.

Before You Leave, Check This Out