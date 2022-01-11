"Untold Stories" is back for season two at the Florida Theatre (FCL Nov. 1, 2022)

Honoring the tradition of oral storytelling in a modern context, Untold Stories showcases six storytellers in quarterly thematic story evenings. Their transformative tales are deeply wedded to the place we inhabit, told by a diverse range of voices, both natives and residents of Northeast Florida. Untold Stories is a project of the nonprofit Florida Theatre.
The 2022-2023 season of Untold Stories is curated by Artistic Director Barbara Colaciello of BABS’LAB and made possible by a generous contribution from the Wolfburg Family.
Go to https://floridatheatre.com/event/untold-stories-winds-of-change/ for more information.