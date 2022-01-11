x
"Untold Stories" is back for season two at the Florida Theatre (FCL Nov. 1, 2022)

Barbara Colaciello, the Artistic Director as well as the Artistic Director of BABS' LAB sits down with Mike and Jordan on this fun event full of twists and turns.

Honoring the tradition of oral storytelling in a modern context, Untold Stories showcases six storytellers in quarterly thematic story evenings.  Their transformative tales are deeply wedded to the place we inhabit, told by a diverse range of voices, both natives and residents of Northeast Florida. Untold Stories is a project of the nonprofit Florida Theatre. 

The 2022-2023 season of Untold Stories is curated by Artistic Director Barbara Colaciello of BABS’LAB and made possible by a generous contribution from the Wolfburg Family.

Go to https://floridatheatre.com/event/untold-stories-winds-of-change/ for more information.

