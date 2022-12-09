Universal's Great Movie Escape now open

Universal Orlando's first-ever escape room experience is now open at Universal Citywalk

Universal’s Great Movie Escape is comprised of two distinct, cinematic escape adventures inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s iconic Jurassic World and Back to the Future films – each boasting eight immersive environments that feature state-of-the-art challenges, detailed sets and captivating storylines that allow guests to step into blockbuster films like never before.

Universal’s award-winning entertainment team partnered closely with escape room industry experts and the visionary Jurassic World and Back to the Future filmmakers to create this innovative experience that goes beyond the typical escape room. One of the unique features of Universal’s Great Movie Escape is the variety of challenges guests must work together to complete, with each one specifically crafted so that the experience is enjoyable for novices and escape room aficionados alike. The activities within both adventures are:

randomized – so the solution can vary with each visit

story-driven – as guests must complete tasks as part of an immersive original story

customizable depending on party size – ensuring everyone gets to participate

adjustable based on skill level and complexity – so there’s always a challenge to solve

The adventure begins as soon as guests enter the art deco, theater-inspired venue, where they’ll immediately be swept into one of the following experiences:

Jurassic World: Escape

Guests are new geneticists at a secret lab on Isla Nublar, where they are undergoing training that includes the completion of various day-to-day tasks that range from feeding ferocious dinosaurs to splicing dinosaur DNA to create new genetic codes…until they learn an apex predator has broken free and now they must work together to avoid becoming its prey.

Back to the Future: OUTATIME

Guests are transported to a museum in 1993, where they learn Back to the Future’s antagonist, Biff, is up to his antics and has stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the space-time continuum. Guests must work together to uncover Doc Brown’s clues as they travel through time to track down Biff and save the past and future before they run “outatime.”