Universal Orlando announces Mardi Gras celebration dates

Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval runs February 4 through April 16, 2023.

Park guests can party 'Beyond the Bayou' next spring.

Universal Studios Florida will transform into a party inspired by Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Brazil to Belgium and beyond. Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will run daily February 4 through April 16.

Guests can expect a parade with vibrant floats and a chance to catch beads by the handful.

The event is part of regular admission to the park and special live concerts will take place on select nights.

Details on the food, beverages and concert line-ups are yet to be revealed.