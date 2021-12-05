This week, (May 10-14) is designated nationally as United for Infrastructure, a time to highlight needs to modernize, and re-imagine our infrastructure in a myriad of ways. Joining us to discuss, Tom Smith, Executive Director of American Society of Civil Engineers. This organization has been a leading, bipartisan force behind the national infrastructure conversation for nearly a decade.
United for Infrastructure highlights investment need
Tom Smith of the American Society of Civil Engineers tells us how investing in infrastructure can help save us all a lot of money.