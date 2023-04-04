x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Unique way to decorate Easter eggs (FCL Apr. 4, 2023)

Mike and Jordan learn the Ukrainian tradition of decorating Easter eggs known as Pysanky.

More Videos

Pysanky (plural form of pysanka) is from the Ukrainian word "pysaty" meaning "to write," or писати in Ukrainian. While many Christians might be familiar with dying Easter eggs with solid colors, Ukrainian Easter eggs often feature complex geometric and floral designs. In Christianity, eggs are a common symbol of the resurrection of Christ. Traditional designs on the eggs are also imbued with meaning. Per Christian tradition, triangles on eggs represents the Holy Trinity. Different regions of Ukraine decorate eggs in different ways. For example, the pysanky in Western Ukraine boast drawings of chicks to represent fertility and deer to represent strength and prosperity.

Find the supplies here: babasbeeswax.com & ukrainiangiftshop.com
Click here to learn more about the symbolism.

Before You Leave, Check This Out