With the simple tap of a hammer, this beautifully crafted, iconic, life-like bird silhouette will transform your backyard, garden or environment into a work of art and put smiles on faces for years to come. Each bird is cut then crafted in three small family-owned US factories out of premium 11-Gauge Corten Steel. Visit metalbird.com for more information.
Unique gift idea for bird lovers (FCL Dec. 16, 2021)
Metalbird started as an art project in New Zealand in 2009 and has expanded to the U.S. Learn about the company and its holiday promotion.