October is National Chili Month and Chef Richard Blais is predicting the unexpected pairing of chili and peanut butter sandwiches as the next big culinary trend this fall season! He has created his very own PB Raviolis to pair with a bowl of his go-to Biergarten Chili. Visit nationalpeanutboard.org for more recipe inspiration.
Unique and unexpected food pairings during National Chili Month (FCL Oct. 14, 2022)
Chef Richard Blais shows us how to recreate these recipes at home, as well as how you can get involved in The Ultimate Chili Cookoff Experience on TikTok.