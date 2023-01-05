Unidos En La Música: A Latin American Festival (FCL May 1, 2023)

Unidos en la Música is an event of Latin Community Services Inc. It's a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promote education and change the conversation while fighting stigmas within the Latin American Community.

They facilitate this by creating an immersive, fun environment in Unidos en la Musica: A Latin American Festival that promotes learning, diversity, and pride. The festival offers a platform within the community to facilitate cultural learning opportunities, support of the Arts in the Latin American community, and promote long term sustainable health.