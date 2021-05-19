UF Health leads the way in joint replacement

Many folks have questions on when the right time is to think about needing surgery on those achy knees or painful hips. The good news is you can get some help and feel like the old you again. Dr. Julie Shaner explains what exactly joint replacement is with easy to understand models and helps you through the entire process from when the time is right for surgery to recovery. Julie loves what she does at UF Health knowing she helps so many people live life to the fullest each and every day.