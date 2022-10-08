x
UF Health Jacksonville opening three hybrid emergency and urgent care centers this fall (FCL Aug. 10, 2022)

Professor and chair of the Dept. of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Steven A. Godwin shares how this merge benefits patients.

UF Health Jacksonville is merging emergency departments with urgent care centers in order to help patients with cost and convenience. Full Emergency Department and Urgent Care will be under one roof and patients will receive the right level of care based on objective criteria. 

You can expect:
•Adult & pediatric services
•Board-certified UF emergency medicine physicians
•On-site lab and imaging services
•Emergency services are available 24/7/365; Urgent Care hours about 12 hours per day
•No appointments necessary 

There will be three northeast Florida locations opening this fall. Visit UFHealthJax.org for more information.

