UF Health Jacksonville opening three hybrid emergency and urgent care centers this fall (FCL Aug. 10, 2022)

UF Health Jacksonville is merging emergency departments with urgent care centers in order to help patients with cost and convenience. Full Emergency Department and Urgent Care will be under one roof and patients will receive the right level of care based on objective criteria.
You can expect:
•Adult & pediatric services
•Board-certified UF emergency medicine physicians
•On-site lab and imaging services
•Emergency services are available 24/7/365; Urgent Care hours about 12 hours per day
•No appointments necessary
There will be three northeast Florida locations opening this fall. Visit UFHealthJax.org for more information.