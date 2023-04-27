Tulsa Welding School is an educational institution that prepares students for welding, pipefitting and electro-mechanical careers. Their graduates are trained to have the knowledge, skills and essential attitude to immediately enter their chosen profession. Visit tws.edu for more information.
Tulsa Welding School Jacksonville wants to help you in your skilled trades career (FCL Apr. 27, 2023)
Regional Campus President, Michael Cole shares the high demand for skilled trade and why enrolling into a skilled trades school may be for you.