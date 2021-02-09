Tri-Base Military Job Fair, helping veterans and their spouses find post-military careers (FCL Sept. 2, 2021)

National and local companies are hiring! For more information and a list of employers, contact: NAS Jacksonville, FL, Fleet and Family Support Center, (904) 542-5745. NSB Kings Bay, GA, Fleet and Family Support Center, (912) 573-4513. NS Mayport, FL, Fleet and Family Support Center, (904) 270-6600 ext. 1603.

Eligible Job Seekers

•Separating, retiring or retired service members with ID cards.

•Military spouses and family members with ID cards.

•Involuntarily separated service members and their family members with Transition Assistance (TA) ID cards.

•Separated service members up to 180 days after separation date (with DD-214 copy).