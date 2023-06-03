Tri-Base Military Job Fair, helping veterans and their spouses find post-military careers (FCL Mar. 6, 2023)

International, national, and local companies are hiring! The job fair is open to all active duty military, veterans, National Guard, and reservists, military spouses and military family members. For more information and a list of employers, contact: NSB Kings Bay, GA, Fleet and Family Support Center, (912) 573-4513. Bring copies of your targeted resumes and dress for success.
Eligible Job Seekers
•Separating, retiring or retired service members with ID cards.
•Military spouses and family members with ID cards.
•Involuntarily separated service members and their family members with Transition Assistance (TA) ID cards.
•Separated service members up to 180 days after separation date (with DD-214 copy).