x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Treating and preventing breakouts at any age (FCL June 6, 2022)

Dermatologist, Dr. Julie Harper discusses the four components of acne and shares information about a new topical treatment geared for both women and men.

More Videos

While some over the counter products may help with mild acne, more moderate cases are considered a medical condition that is best treated by a dermatology professional. Visit winlevi.com for more information on a new topical treatment that combats the four acne causing elements in both women and men.