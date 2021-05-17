Americans are ready to travel again and top destinations include National Parks, theme parks and big cities. Being able to bond with family and friends is a top priority in 2021 as well as staying in places that are comfortable that have a homey feel whether it being a full kitchen or even an on-site washer and drier to stay caught up on laundry. Go to Wyndhamdestinations.com for more information.
Travel trends include home away from home amenities
Family travel expert Melody Bostic Brown gets us ready to travel again with the top family destinations and places to stay.