Active play helps with physical, emotional, social, and cognitive development. Additionally, toys often provide an opportunity for children to learn by engaging their senses, sparking their imaginations, and encouraging them to interact with others. Visit thegeniusofplay.org for more information.
Toy to help ignite kids’ imaginations, curiosity, critical thinking, and more (FCL Apr. 11, 2022)
Toy trends specialist and content developer for The Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch shares her top picks.