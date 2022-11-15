In order to truly take advantage of the biggest deals, you should have a good understanding of exactly what you’re looking for and how to get it. From the living room to the office and even the kitchen, learn how you can get your hands on this season’s must-have items to elevate your home tech – all while getting the best deals around. Visit d6news.com/blackfriday for more information.
Top Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals (FCL Nov. 15, 2022)
Tech expert, Andrea Smith shares what you should know ahead of the year’s biggest shopping event.