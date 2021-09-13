Music connects us in a special way and music therapy has long been used in helping pediatric patients reduce pain and anxiety and improve their emotional health and wellbeing. You can now dance and sing along with great playlists including "Sunny Days" with Meleah and Kevin Booth. Go to tcjayfund.org for more information.
Tom Coughlin Jay Fund turns up the music to connect to patients (FCL Sep. 10)
The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund has teamed up with Amazon to create celebrity and athlete-curated playlists to bring awareness to a pediatric cancer diagnosis.