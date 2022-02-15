Tom Bush Family of Dealerships: Set for JADA Auto Show (FCL Feb. 15, 2022)

The big show is on this year! Go to jaxautoshow.com for more information. What is a market adjustment and why isn't the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships charging one? What electric vehicles do their brands offer? Are there any new models coming to market this year? Which vehicles can we expect to see at the Auto Show? BMW has some semi-autonomous features to check out and what changes can we expect in the 2022 MINI line-up? Visit Tom Bush Family of Dealerships on Atlantic Blvd or Blanding or their website: Tombush.com