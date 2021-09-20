x
First Coast Living

Tips for including pets in your natural disaster plan (FCL Sept. 20, 2021)

We can't control a natural disaster, but we can control how we plan for one.

Anheuser-Busch has partnered with American Humane, in recognition of National Preparedness Month, to support pet-focused disaster relief efforts. The partnership addresses the need for pet owners to create and have a pet-inclusive evacuation plan, and also makes possible the distribution of emergency drinking water to pet shelters and relief organizations during and after natural disasters. Visit americanhumane.org for more information.