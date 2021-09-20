Anheuser-Busch has partnered with American Humane, in recognition of National Preparedness Month, to support pet-focused disaster relief efforts. The partnership addresses the need for pet owners to create and have a pet-inclusive evacuation plan, and also makes possible the distribution of emergency drinking water to pet shelters and relief organizations during and after natural disasters. Visit americanhumane.org for more information.
Tips for including pets in your natural disaster plan (FCL Sept. 20, 2021)
We can't control a natural disaster, but we can control how we plan for one.