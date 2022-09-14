Timucuan Parks Foundation Need Volunteers for the 2022 International Coastal Cleanup (FCL Sep. 14, 2022)

Volunteers can join TPF at 9 a.m. at Fort Caroline National Memorial, Castaway Island Preserve or Reddie Point Preserve. Fort Caroline National Memorial is located at 12713 Ft. Caroline Rd. Participants should meet at the visitor’s center. Castaway Island Preserve is at 2921 San Pablo Rd. S. and volunteers should meet at the education center. Those helping at Reddie Point Preserve at 4499 Yachtsman Way should meet at the pavilion by the pier. Each cleanup will last until 11 a.m.
Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and clothes they don’t mind getting dirty. Please bring work gloves if you have them, sunscreen, insect repellent, a hat, sunglasses and water in a reusable water bottle. TPF will have additional gloves, trash bags and supplies and will also provide additional water to refill bottles as well as snacks.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome, but those under 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or scout leader. Volunteers are eligible for community service hours. Waivers can be found at https://www.timucuanparks.org/volunteer/ or contact TPF at info@timucuanparks.org.