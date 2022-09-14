Timucuan Parks Foundation Need Volunteers for the 2022 International Coastal Cleanup (FCL Sep. 14, 2022)

International Coastal Cleanup Day is Saturday, Sept. 17 and Timucuan Parks Foundation will be leading cleanups at three parks around the First Coast.

Volunteers can join TPF at 9 a.m. at Fort Caroline National Memorial, Castaway Island Preserve or Reddie Point Preserve. Fort Caroline National Memorial is located at 12713 Ft. Caroline Rd. Participants should meet at the visitor’s center. Castaway Island Preserve is at 2921 San Pablo Rd. S. and volunteers should meet at the education center. Those helping at Reddie Point Preserve at 4499 Yachtsman Way should meet at the pavilion by the pier. Each cleanup will last until 11 a.m.

Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and clothes they don’t mind getting dirty. Please bring work gloves if you have them, sunscreen, insect repellent, a hat, sunglasses and water in a reusable water bottle. TPF will have additional gloves, trash bags and supplies and will also provide additional water to refill bottles as well as snacks.