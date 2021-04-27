Jacksonville has the largest urban park system in the country but many of us do not know how to find them or feel comfortable exploring them. But this is changing now thanks the Timucuan Parks Foundation that includes a Healthy Living program and outreach to non-traditional and underrepresented audiences. This includes Veterans walks, urban youth outreach, special needs youth outreach, beginning hiking-women only and senior outreach and engagement.
Timucuan Parks Foundation helps us enjoy finer things in life
The TPF hosts healthy living programs that is inclusive and creates access and opportunities for all.