First Coast Living

Three fall must-haves with the 'Bourbon Blonde' (FCL Oct. 11, 2022)

Lifestyle contributor, Megan Thomas Head - aka the 'Bourbon Blonde' - shares products that she says will help you look and feel your best this fall.

Kiss Nails and Lashes
Get salon quality nails and lashes at home at a fraction of the cost. With a large assortment of designs and styles to choose from at Dollar General, you will be able to create your own unique look.

Shapermint Essentials
Shapermint Essentials is now at Belk stores and on Belk.com. This SupportiveWear features shaping underwear, tights, leggings, bras, camis & more that uniquely combine comfort, size inclusivity, fit, function, and high quality at affordable prices.

Quest Mini Peanut Butter Cups
Quest’s mini Peanut Butter Cups offer 8g protein with less than 1g of sugar and 1g of net carbs per serving! For more information and to purchase, visit www.questnutrition.com.

You can also check out the 'Bourbon Blonde Blog' by visiting bourbonblondeblog.com.

Paid Advertisement

