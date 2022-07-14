The PBS Short Film Festival is part of a multiplatform initiative to increase the reach and visibility of independent filmmakers from across the country and amplify the voices of diverse content creators. The 2022 festival carries the tagline “Stories that Stick” to highlight the impact of powerful storytelling. Audiences can now watch and share all 27 films. Visit pbs.org/filmfestival for more information.
This year's PBS Short Film Festival highlights "Stories That Stick" (FCL July 14, 2022)
Director of Audience Engagement at PBS, Taryn Stewart shares a preview of this year’s films.