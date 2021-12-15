There is Magic in the Chairs (FCL Dec. 15, 2021)

Already in its 9th season Kurtis talks about Deck the Chairs and its humble beginnings that has gone from about 20,000 to over 100,000 visitors! It started as a way to liven up the beaches during a quieter time of year and to celebrate the holidays but now it's main goal is to support the arts. It's truly become a massive art exhibit that allows local companies to tell their story in a dazzling display! The future looks bright for expansion but your support is needed and appreciated since it is a non-profit. Go to https://deckthechairs.org/ for more information and to find out how to get involved, volunteer or donate.