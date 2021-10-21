x
The World's Largest Magic Show Comes to First Coast (FCL Oct. 21, 2021)

The Champions of Magic is coming to the Florida Theatre on November 21st.

The Champions Of Magic team present incredible illusions with supercars, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features original magic that can’t be seen anywhere else. Go to https://www.championsofmagic.co.uk/ for more information.

