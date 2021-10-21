The Champions Of Magic team present incredible illusions with supercars, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features original magic that can’t be seen anywhere else. Go to https://www.championsofmagic.co.uk/ for more information.
The World's Largest Magic Show Comes to First Coast (FCL Oct. 21, 2021)
The Champions of Magic is coming to the Florida Theatre on November 21st.