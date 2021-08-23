The Women's Center of Jacksonville is an organization that stands for and is committed to the equitable treatment of all people. It's dedicated to providing advocacy, support and education to women and all survivors of sexual violence in Northeast Florida, both proactively as well as during anyone’s greatest time of need. Visit www.thewcj.org for more information on the Thrive! event.
The Women's Center of Jacksonville hosting Thrive! event online (FCL Aug. 23, 2021)
Learn about the organization and how it helps women in our area.