The Women's Center of Jacksonville hosting 10th Annual Women, Words and Wisdom event (FCL Feb. 6, 2023)

The Women's Center of Jacksonville is an organization that stands for, and is committed to, the equitable treatment of all people. It's dedicated to providing advocacy, support and education to women and all survivors of sexual violence in Northeast Florida, both proactively as well as during anyone’s greatest time of need.
Women, Words & Wisdom is a speaker event that brings the community together to celebrate, motivate, and inspire as we continue to press forward locally for gender equity and a community where women are empowered and safe. Visit thewcj.org for more information.